On Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Capital One Arena, the Washington Wizards (3-16) will attempt to snap a six-game home losing streak when squaring off versus the Philadelphia 76ers (12-7), airing at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and NBCS-PH.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wizards vs. 76ers matchup.

Wizards vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: MNMT and NBCS-PH

Location: Washington D.C.

Venue: Capital One Arena

Wizards vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total 76ers Moneyline Wizards Moneyline BetMGM 76ers (-8.5) 237.5 -375 +290 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel 76ers (-9) 238 -375 +300 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Wizards vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers have a +133 scoring differential, topping opponents by seven points per game. They're putting up 120.1 points per game to rank fourth in the league and are allowing 113.1 per outing to rank 14th in the NBA.

The Wizards have a -158 scoring differential, falling short by 8.3 points per game. They're putting up 116.8 points per game, seventh in the league, and are giving up 125.1 per contest to rank 29th in the NBA.

These two teams are scoring 236.9 points per game between them, 0.6 fewer than this matchup's total.

These two teams allow 238.2 points per game combined, 0.7 more points than the total for this matchup.

Philadelphia has put together a 13-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Washington is 9-10-0 ATS this year.

Wizards and 76ers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Wizards +100000 +50000 - 76ers +1400 +600 -

