Wizards vs. 76ers December 6 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Wizards (3-14) go head to head with the Philadelphia 76ers (12-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
Wizards vs. 76ers Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Buy Tickets for Other Wizards Games
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kyle Kuzma puts up 23.4 points, 4.8 assists and 6.2 boards per contest.
- Deni Avdija posts 12.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Jordan Poole posts 17.3 points, 2.6 boards and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 39.7% from the floor and 28.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made treys per contest.
- Tyus Jones averages 10.9 points, 4.9 assists and 2.8 rebounds.
- Daniel Gafford averages 9.7 points, 1.3 assists and 7.7 rebounds.
76ers Players to Watch
- Joel Embiid is putting up 32.0 points, 11.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. He's also sinking 49.8% of his shots from the floor and 31.5% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.
- The 76ers are receiving 26.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game from Tyrese Maxey this year.
- The 76ers are receiving 18.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Tobias Harris this year.
- De'Anthony Melton gets the 76ers 12.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest while putting up 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- The 76ers are receiving 4.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Paul Reed this year.
Wizards vs. 76ers Stat Comparison
|Wizards
|76ers
|116.1
|Points Avg.
|120.5
|124.0
|Points Allowed Avg.
|111.8
|48.2%
|Field Goal %
|47.4%
|34.8%
|Three Point %
|37.0%
