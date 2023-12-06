The Washington Wizards (3-16) are 8.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a six-game home losing streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (12-7) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and NBCS-PH. The over/under is 237.5 in the matchup.

Wizards vs. 76ers Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
  • TV: MNMT and NBCS-PH

Favorite Spread Over/Under
76ers -8.5 237.5

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

  • Washington has played 11 games this season that finished with a combined score over 237.5 points.
  • Washington's contests this season have a 241.9-point average over/under, 4.4 more points than this game's total.
  • Washington's ATS record is 9-10-0 this season.
  • The Wizards have been underdogs in 17 games this season and have come away with the win two times (11.8%) in those contests.
  • Washington has not won as an underdog of +290 or more on the moneyline this season in eight games with those odds or longer.
  • Washington has an implied victory probability of 25.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Wizards vs 76ers Additional Info

Wizards vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
76ers 8 42.1% 120.1 236.9 113.1 238.2 225.6
Wizards 11 57.9% 116.8 236.9 125.1 238.2 236.8

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

  • Washington has gone 1-9 over its last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
  • In their past 10 games, the Wizards have gone over the total five times.
  • Against the spread, Washington has had better results away (8-4-0) than at home (1-6-0).
  • The Wizards' 116.8 points per game are just 3.7 more points than the 113.1 the 76ers give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 113.1 points, Washington is 7-6 against the spread and 2-11 overall.

Wizards vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Wizards and 76ers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Wizards 9-10 5-5 12-7
76ers 13-6 3-2 13-6

Wizards vs. 76ers Point Insights

Wizards 76ers
116.8
Points Scored (PG)
 120.1
7
NBA Rank (PPG)
 4
7-6
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 6-1
2-11
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 6-1
125.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.1
29
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 14
5-2
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 8-2
3-4
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 9-1

