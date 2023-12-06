The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on Wednesday (tip at 7:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Joel Embiid, Kyle Kuzma and others in this matchup.

Wizards vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and NBCS-PH

MNMT and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Wizards vs 76ers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: -118) 5.5 (Over: +106) 2.5 (Over: +130)

Wednesday's over/under for Kuzma is 23.5 points, 0.1 fewer than his season average.

He averages 0.6 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 5.5).

Kuzma averages 4.6 assists, 0.9 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Kuzma, at 2.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Deni Avdija Props

PTS REB AST 11.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: +108) 3.5 (Over: -164)

Wednesday's over/under for Deni Avdija is 11.5 points. That's 0.8 fewer than his season average of 12.3.

His per-game rebound average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (5.5).

Avdija's year-long assist average -- 3.7 per game -- is 0.2 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (3.5).

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (Over: -114) 11.5 (Over: -106) 6.5 (Over: +106) 1.5 (Over: +200)

Embiid has averaged 32.0 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.5 points more than Wednesday's points prop total.

He has collected 11.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (11.5).

Embiid has averaged 6.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (6.5).

Embiid has averaged 1.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Tyrese Maxey Props

PTS REB AST 11.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: +108) 3.5 (Over: -164)

Tyrese Maxey's 27.0 points per game are 1.5 more than Wednesday's prop total.

He averages 1.1 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 3.5.

Maxey averages 6.7 assists, 0.2 more than Wednesday's prop bet (6.5).

He drains 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet total on Wednesday (3.5).

