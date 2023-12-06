The Washington Wizards (3-16) match up against the Philadelphia 76ers (12-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Capital One Arena. Deni Avdija of the Wizards is a player to watch in this contest.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Wizards vs. 76ers

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia How to Watch on TV: MNMT, NBCS-PH

MNMT, NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards' Last Game

In their previous game, the Wizards fell to the Magic on Friday, 130-125. Kyle Kuzma scored a team-high 27 points (and contributed one assist and six boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Kuzma 27 6 1 1 2 2 Daniel Gafford 18 11 3 0 3 0 Corey Kispert 15 1 3 0 0 4

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wizards Players to Watch

Kuzma is averaging 23.6 points, 4.6 assists and 6.1 boards per contest.

Avdija's numbers on the season are 12.3 points, 3.7 assists and 5.3 boards per game.

Jordan Poole's numbers on the season are 17.2 points, 2.8 boards and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 39.1% from the field and 28.6% from downtown, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Tyus Jones posts 10.8 points, 2.8 boards and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 49.2% from the field and 35% from downtown, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Daniel Gafford puts up 9.8 points, 7.6 boards and 1.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 2.1 blocks (sixth in NBA).

Watch Kuzma, Joel Embiid and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Kuzma 24.1 5.7 6.1 0.4 0.7 2.4 Daniel Gafford 11.5 8.2 2.1 0.7 1.8 0 Tyus Jones 12.2 3 5 0.8 0 0.9 Jordan Poole 16.1 3 3.2 1.1 0.2 1.6 Deni Avdija 11.7 4.8 3.7 0.6 0.2 1

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.