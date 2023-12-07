Should you wager on Anthony Mantha to light the lamp when the Washington Capitals and the Dallas Stars go head to head on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Anthony Mantha score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Mantha stats and insights

Mantha has scored in four of 18 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season against the Stars.

Mantha has zero points on the power play.

He has a 16.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 70 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13.3 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Mantha recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:47 Away L 6-0 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:14 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 17:06 Away W 5-4 11/29/2023 Kings 2 1 1 11:37 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:36 Away L 2-1 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:32 Home L 5-0 11/22/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:04 Home W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 11:32 Home W 4-3 11/8/2023 Panthers 2 2 0 12:58 Home L 4-3 OT 11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 11:41 Home W 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.