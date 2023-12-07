Will Anthony Mantha Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 7?
Should you wager on Anthony Mantha to light the lamp when the Washington Capitals and the Dallas Stars go head to head on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Anthony Mantha score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Mantha stats and insights
- Mantha has scored in four of 18 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first game of the season against the Stars.
- Mantha has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 16.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have conceded 70 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13.3 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Mantha recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:47
|Away
|L 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:14
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|17:06
|Away
|W 5-4
|11/29/2023
|Kings
|2
|1
|1
|11:37
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|13:36
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|11:32
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:04
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|11:32
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/8/2023
|Panthers
|2
|2
|0
|12:58
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|11:41
|Home
|W 2-1
Capitals vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
