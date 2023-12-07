Thursday's NHL games include the Dallas Stars (14-7-3) visiting the Washington Capitals (12-8-2) at Capital One Arena. The Capitals are underdogs (+115 on the moneyline) against the Stars (-140) ahead of the game, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Capitals vs. Stars Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Capitals vs. Stars Total and Moneyline

Capitals vs. Stars Betting Trends

Washington's games this season have had more than 6 goals eight of 22 times.

The Stars have won 61.9% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (13-8).

The Capitals have been an underdog in 14 games this season, with six upset wins (42.9%).

Dallas is 8-2 (winning 80.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -140 or shorter.

Washington has won five of its nine games when it is the underdog by +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Capitals Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 4-6 7-3-0 6.1 3.50 3.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 3.50 3.30 8 29.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 3-7 4-6-0 6.0 2.40 2.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 2.40 2.80 2 7.4% Record as ML Favorite 4-5 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-3 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

