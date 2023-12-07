Capitals vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars (14-7-3), losers of three road games in a row, visit the Washington Capitals (12-8-2) at Capital One Arena on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Capitals vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Stars (-135)
|Capitals (+110)
|6
|Stars (-1.5)
Capitals Betting Insights
- The Capitals have been made an underdog 14 times this season, and won six, or 42.9%, of those games.
- Washington has entered 10 games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 5-5 in those contests.
- The Capitals have a 47.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Washington's games this season have had more than 6 goals eight of 22 times.
Capitals vs Stars Additional Info
Capitals vs. Stars Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|82 (8th)
|Goals
|50 (32nd)
|70 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|65 (4th)
|17 (15th)
|Power Play Goals
|5 (32nd)
|10 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|15 (12th)
Capitals Advanced Stats
- The Capitals went 6-4-0 over its most recent 10 contests, including a 3-7-0 record versus the spread during that span.
- Four of Washington's past 10 outings have hit the over.
- The Capitals and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.0 goals in their last 10 games, identical to the over/under listed in this matchup.
- In the last 10 games, the Capitals and their opponents averaged 0.1 more goals than their season game score average of 6.0 goals.
- The Capitals have the league's 32nd-ranked scoring offense (50 total goals, 2.3 per game).
- The Capitals have conceded 3.0 goals per game, 65 total, the fourth-fewest among NHL teams.
- They have a -15 goal differential, which ranks 26th in the league.
