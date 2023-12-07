The Dallas Stars (14-7-3), losers of three road games in a row, visit the Washington Capitals (12-8-2) at Capital One Arena on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Capitals vs. Stars Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-135) Capitals (+110) 6 Stars (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Capitals Betting Insights

The Capitals have been made an underdog 14 times this season, and won six, or 42.9%, of those games.

Washington has entered 10 games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 5-5 in those contests.

The Capitals have a 47.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Washington's games this season have had more than 6 goals eight of 22 times.

Capitals vs Stars Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Capitals vs. Stars Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 82 (8th) Goals 50 (32nd) 70 (11th) Goals Allowed 65 (4th) 17 (15th) Power Play Goals 5 (32nd) 10 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 15 (12th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Capitals Advanced Stats

The Capitals went 6-4-0 over its most recent 10 contests, including a 3-7-0 record versus the spread during that span.

Four of Washington's past 10 outings have hit the over.

The Capitals and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.0 goals in their last 10 games, identical to the over/under listed in this matchup.

In the last 10 games, the Capitals and their opponents averaged 0.1 more goals than their season game score average of 6.0 goals.

The Capitals have the league's 32nd-ranked scoring offense (50 total goals, 2.3 per game).

The Capitals have conceded 3.0 goals per game, 65 total, the fourth-fewest among NHL teams.

They have a -15 goal differential, which ranks 26th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.