Joe Pavelski and John Carlson are two of the players with prop bets available when the Dallas Stars and the Washington Capitals play at Capital One Arena on Thursday (at 8:00 PM ET).

Capitals vs. Stars Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Capitals vs. Stars Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

John Carlson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

Carlson drives the offense for Washington with 14 points (0.6 per game), with one goal and 13 assists in 22 games (playing 25:44 per game).

Carlson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Dec. 4 0 0 0 4 at Golden Knights Dec. 2 0 1 1 1 at Ducks Nov. 30 0 2 2 2 at Kings Nov. 29 0 0 0 1 at Sharks Nov. 27 0 0 0 1

Alexander Ovechkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)

Alexander Ovechkin has helped lead the offense for Washington this season with five goals and nine assists.

Ovechkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Dec. 4 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights Dec. 2 0 0 0 1 at Ducks Nov. 30 0 2 2 5 at Kings Nov. 29 0 0 0 2 at Sharks Nov. 27 0 0 0 5

Tom Wilson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -303)

Tom Wilson has earned eight goals on the season, adding five assists.

Wilson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Dec. 4 0 0 0 4 at Golden Knights Dec. 2 1 0 1 2 at Ducks Nov. 30 3 0 3 7 at Kings Nov. 29 0 0 0 1 at Sharks Nov. 27 0 0 0 6

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Pavelski has been a top contributor on Dallas this season, with 24 points in 24 games.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Dec. 6 0 0 0 3 at Lightning Dec. 4 0 0 0 0 vs. Lightning Dec. 2 1 2 3 4 at Flames Nov. 30 0 1 1 0 at Jets Nov. 28 1 0 1 1

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Jason Robertson is another of Dallas' most productive contributors through 24 games, with eight goals and 14 assists.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Dec. 6 0 0 0 2 at Lightning Dec. 4 0 0 0 3 vs. Lightning Dec. 2 2 0 2 3 at Flames Nov. 30 0 1 1 0 at Jets Nov. 28 0 1 1 0

