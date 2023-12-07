Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Carroll County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Carroll County, Virginia and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Carroll County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carroll County High School at Fort Chiswell High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Max Meadows, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
