Will Connor McMichael Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 7?
When the Washington Capitals take on the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Connor McMichael score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Connor McMichael score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
McMichael stats and insights
- McMichael has scored in five of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Stars.
- McMichael has no points on the power play.
- He has a 13.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have given up 70 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13.3 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
McMichael recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|16:41
|Away
|L 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:47
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:54
|Away
|W 5-4
|11/29/2023
|Kings
|2
|1
|1
|14:07
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:40
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:05
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|16:35
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:44
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|15:57
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/11/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|10:22
|Away
|W 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Capitals vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.