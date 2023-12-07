Dylan Strome will be on the ice when the Washington Capitals and Dallas Stars play at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023. Prop bets for Strome in that upcoming Capitals-Stars matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Dylan Strome vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Strome Season Stats Insights

Strome has averaged 17:27 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

In Strome's 22 games played this season he's scored in six of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In eight of 22 games this season, Strome has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Strome has an assist in three of 22 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Strome's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Strome has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Strome Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 70 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +12 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 22 Games 2 11 Points 1 8 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

