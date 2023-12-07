Will Evgeny Kuznetsov Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 7?
The Washington Capitals' upcoming contest against the Dallas Stars is scheduled for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Evgeny Kuznetsov light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Evgeny Kuznetsov score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Kuznetsov stats and insights
- Kuznetsov has scored in three of 19 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not faced the Stars yet this season.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Kuznetsov averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.5%.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 70 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.3 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Kuznetsov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|15:20
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|18:52
|Away
|W 5-4
|11/29/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:38
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/27/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|23:08
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|21:40
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:09
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/11/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|19:39
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Devils
|2
|2
|0
|23:06
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/8/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|22:47
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|21:34
|Home
|W 2-1
Capitals vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
