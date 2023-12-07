The Washington Capitals' upcoming contest against the Dallas Stars is scheduled for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Evgeny Kuznetsov light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Evgeny Kuznetsov score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kuznetsov stats and insights

Kuznetsov has scored in three of 19 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Stars yet this season.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Kuznetsov averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 70 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.3 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kuznetsov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:52 Away W 5-4 11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:38 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 23:08 Away L 2-1 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:40 Home L 5-0 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:09 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 19:39 Away W 4-1 11/10/2023 Devils 2 2 0 23:06 Away W 4-2 11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:47 Home L 4-3 OT 11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:34 Home W 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.