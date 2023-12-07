Evgeny Kuznetsov and the Washington Capitals will play the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023. Prop bets for Kuznetsov are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Evgeny Kuznetsov vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Kuznetsov Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Kuznetsov has a plus-minus rating of -5, while averaging 18:09 on the ice per game.

Kuznetsov has scored a goal in three of 19 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In seven of 19 games this season, Kuznetsov has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Kuznetsov has posted an assist in a game four times this year in 19 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 52.4% that Kuznetsov hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kuznetsov has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kuznetsov Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 70 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +12 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 19 Games 2 9 Points 0 4 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

