The James Madison Dukes (6-3) go up against the William & Mary Tribe (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

JMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

JMU vs. William & Mary Scoring Comparison

The Tribe put up an average of 63.8 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 59.7 the Dukes give up.

When it scores more than 59.7 points, William & Mary is 2-3.

JMU's record is 5-1 when it gives up fewer than 63.8 points.

The 70.9 points per game the Dukes record are just 4.9 more points than the Tribe give up (66.0).

JMU is 4-1 when scoring more than 66.0 points.

William & Mary has a 3-2 record when allowing fewer than 70.9 points.

The Dukes shoot 41.4% from the field, only 1.5% higher than the Tribe concede defensively.

The Tribe make 38.6% of their shots from the field, 4.4% higher than the Dukes' defensive field-goal percentage.

JMU Leaders

Peyton McDaniel: 11.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 32.5 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (14-for-66)

11.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 32.5 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (14-for-66) Jamia Hazell: 11.0 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

11.0 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Ashanti Barnes-Williams: 7.6 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9)

7.6 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9) Annalicia Goodman: 6.4 PTS, 61.0 FG%

6.4 PTS, 61.0 FG% Steph Ouderkirk: 5.6 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 21.9 3PT% (7-for-32)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

JMU Schedule