The Washington Capitals' upcoming contest versus the Dallas Stars is scheduled for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Matthew Phillips score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Matthew Phillips score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Phillips stats and insights

In one of 17 games this season, Phillips scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Stars.

Phillips has zero points on the power play.

Phillips' shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 70 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.3 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Phillips recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:32 Away L 6-0 11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:55 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:19 Away L 2-1 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:52 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 10:26 Away W 4-1 11/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 10:23 Away W 4-2 11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 6:09 Home L 4-3 OT 11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 9:42 Home W 2-1 11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:54 Home L 3-0 10/29/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:26 Home W 3-1

Capitals vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

