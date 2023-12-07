Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Newport News County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Newport News County, Virginia today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Newport News County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Menchville High School at Kecoughtan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Hampton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.