Old Dominion vs. Delaware Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 7
Thursday's contest between the Old Dominion Monarchs (7-0) and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (4-3) at Bob Carpenter Center should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 62-61, with Old Dominion taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 7.
The Monarchs enter this contest following a 55-42 victory over FGCU on Sunday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Old Dominion vs. Delaware Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Old Dominion vs. Delaware Score Prediction
- Prediction: Old Dominion 62, Delaware 61
Other Sun Belt Predictions
Old Dominion Schedule Analysis
- On December 3 versus the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 65) in our computer rankings, the Monarchs notched their signature win of the season, a 55-42 victory at home.
- Old Dominion has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (one).
- Old Dominion has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (four).
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Old Dominion 2023-24 Best Wins
- 55-42 at home over FGCU (No. 65) on December 3
- 59-48 at home over Buffalo (No. 183) on November 11
- 72-66 on the road over William & Mary (No. 202) on November 30
- 60-29 at home over Elon (No. 269) on November 28
- 57-38 at home over Texas Southern (No. 313) on November 17
Old Dominion Leaders
- En'Dya Buford: 11.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 33.3 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27)
- Kaye Clark: 8.7 PTS, 3.3 STL, 38.3 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)
- Simone Cunningham: 5.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 BLK, 56.0 FG%
- Jordan McLaughlin: 9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.4 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)
- Brenda Fontana: 4.6 PTS, 29.4 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)
Old Dominion Performance Insights
- The Monarchs put up 61.4 points per game (259th in college basketball) while giving up 45.1 per contest (first in college basketball). They have a +114 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 16.3 points per game.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.