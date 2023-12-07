Thursday's contest between the Old Dominion Monarchs (7-0) and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (4-3) at Bob Carpenter Center should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 62-61, with Old Dominion taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 7.

The Monarchs enter this contest following a 55-42 victory over FGCU on Sunday.

Old Dominion vs. Delaware Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware

Old Dominion vs. Delaware Score Prediction

Prediction: Old Dominion 62, Delaware 61

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Old Dominion Schedule Analysis

On December 3 versus the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 65) in our computer rankings, the Monarchs notched their signature win of the season, a 55-42 victory at home.

Old Dominion has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (one).

Old Dominion has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (four).

Old Dominion 2023-24 Best Wins

55-42 at home over FGCU (No. 65) on December 3

59-48 at home over Buffalo (No. 183) on November 11

72-66 on the road over William & Mary (No. 202) on November 30

60-29 at home over Elon (No. 269) on November 28

57-38 at home over Texas Southern (No. 313) on November 17

Old Dominion Leaders

En'Dya Buford: 11.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 33.3 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27)

11.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 33.3 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27) Kaye Clark: 8.7 PTS, 3.3 STL, 38.3 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)

8.7 PTS, 3.3 STL, 38.3 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21) Simone Cunningham: 5.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 BLK, 56.0 FG%

5.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 BLK, 56.0 FG% Jordan McLaughlin: 9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.4 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.4 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16) Brenda Fontana: 4.6 PTS, 29.4 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

Old Dominion Performance Insights

The Monarchs put up 61.4 points per game (259th in college basketball) while giving up 45.1 per contest (first in college basketball). They have a +114 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 16.3 points per game.

