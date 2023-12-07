William & Mary vs. JMU December 7 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The William & Mary Tribe (0-4) meet the James Madison Dukes (4-2) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
William & Mary vs. JMU Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other William & Mary Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
JMU Players to Watch
- Peyton McDaniel: 12.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jamia Hazell: 12.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Annalicia Goodman: 8.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Ashanti Barnes-Williams: 7.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kseniia Kozlova: 10.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.