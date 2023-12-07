Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wythe County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Wythe County, Virginia today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Wythe County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carroll County High School at Fort Chiswell High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Max Meadows, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
