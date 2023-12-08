Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cumberland County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Cumberland County, Virginia, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cumberland County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cumberland High School at Randolph-Henry High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Charlotte Court House, VA
- Conference: James River
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cumberland High School at Randolph-Henry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Charlotte Court House, VA
- Conference: James River
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.