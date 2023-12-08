Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
If you live in Franklin County, Virginia and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Franklin County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bassett High School at Franklin County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Rocky Mount, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin High School at Greensville County High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Emporia, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
