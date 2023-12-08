Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fredericksburg County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Fredericksburg County, Virginia, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fredericksburg County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
James Monroe High School at Bland County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Rocky Gap, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Courtland High School at Massaponax High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James Monroe High School at Riverbend High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Henrico High School at Chancellor High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.