Jordan Poole and his Washington Wizards teammates will take on the Brooklyn Nets on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Poole, in his most recent game (December 6 loss against the 76ers), put up 23 points.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Poole, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jordan Poole Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 17.5 18.4 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 3.1 Assists 3.5 3.4 3.4 PRA -- 23.6 24.9 PR -- 20.2 21.5 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Poole's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jordan Poole Insights vs. the Nets

This season, he's put up 16.0% of the Wizards' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.4 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 15.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

Poole's Wizards average 105.7 possessions per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams, while the Nets are one of the league's slowest with 101.2 possessions per contest.

The Nets are the 18th-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 114 points per game.

The Nets are the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 43.8 rebounds per contest.

The Nets are the sixth-ranked squad in the league, conceding 24.8 assists per contest.

The Nets allow 13.8 made 3-pointers per game, 25th-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jordan Poole vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 32 12 5 2 2 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.