Kyle Kuzma and his Washington Wizards teammates take on the Brooklyn Nets on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Kuzma put up 16 points and seven assists in his previous game, which ended in a 131-126 loss versus the 76ers.

If you'd like to place a bet on Kuzma's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Kyle Kuzma Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 23.2 22.3 Rebounds 6.5 5.9 5.7 Assists 5.5 4.8 6.5 PRA -- 33.9 34.5 PR -- 29.1 28 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.2



Kyle Kuzma Insights vs. the Nets

Kuzma is responsible for taking 21.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.2 per game.

Kuzma is averaging 6.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 18.8% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Kuzma's opponents, the Nets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 25th, averaging 101.2 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 105.7 per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams.

The Nets concede 114 points per game, 18th-ranked in the NBA.

The Nets allow 43.8 rebounds per game, ranking 12th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Nets are sixth in the league, giving up 24.8 per game.

The Nets allow 13.8 made 3-pointers per game, 25th-ranked in the league.

Kyle Kuzma vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 31 15 4 3 0 2 1

