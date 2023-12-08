If you reside in Lancaster County, Virginia and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lancaster County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Lancaster High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 8

5:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Lancaster, VA

Lancaster, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Prairie Du Chien High School at Lancaster High School