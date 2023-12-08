Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Manassas County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Manassas County, Virginia today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Manassas County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Freedom High School - South Riding at Osbourn Park High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Manassas, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Osbourn High School at Unity Reed High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Manassas, VA
- Conference: Cedar Run
- How to Stream: Watch Here
