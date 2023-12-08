The Washington Wizards (3-17) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (11-9) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Barclays Center as 9.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on YES and MNMT.

Wizards vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and MNMT

YES and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards vs. Nets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nets 125 - Wizards 112

Wizards vs Nets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Nets

Pick ATS: Nets (- 9.5)

Nets (- 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nets (-13.1)

Nets (-13.1) Pick OU: Under (238.5)



Under (238.5) Computer Predicted Total: 236.6

The Wizards (10-10-0 ATS) have covered the spread 75% of the time, 25% less often than the Nets (15-5-0) this season.

Brooklyn hasn't covered the spread as a 9.5-point favorite or more this season, while Washington covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more 50% of the time.

Brooklyn and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 55% of the time this season (11 out of 20). That's less often than Washington and its opponents have (13 out of 20).

The Nets have an .875 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (7-1) this season, better than the .111 winning percentage for the Wizards as a moneyline underdog (2-16).

Wizards Performance Insights

The Wizards are seventh in the NBA in points scored (117.3 per game) and worst in points allowed (125.4).

In 2023-24, Washington is worst in the NBA in rebounds (38.7 per game) and worst in rebounds conceded (49.6).

At 28.3 assists per game, the Wizards are fourth-best in the league.

With 13.4 turnovers committed per game and 14.2 turnovers forced, Washington is 15th and eighth in the NBA, respectively.

With 12.2 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc, the Wizards are 17th and 19th in the league, respectively, in those categories.

