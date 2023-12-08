Tyus Jones and his Washington Wizards teammates match up versus the Brooklyn Nets on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 131-126 loss to the 76ers (his most recent action) Jones posted 20 points, eight assists and two blocks.

With prop bets available for Jones, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Tyus Jones Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.3 13.2 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 3.0 Assists 5.5 5.1 5.0 PRA -- 19.2 21.2 PR -- 14.1 16.2 3PM 1.5 1.2 0.9



Tyus Jones Insights vs. the Nets

Jones has taken 9.5 shots per game this season and made 4.8 per game, which account for 10.4% and 10.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 1.2 threes per game, or 9.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Jones' Wizards average 105.7 possessions per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams, while the Nets are one of the league's slowest with 101.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Nets are 18th in the league, giving up 114.0 points per game.

The Nets give up 43.8 rebounds per game, ranking 12th in the NBA.

Conceding 24.8 assists per contest, the Nets are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA.

Allowing 13.8 made 3-pointers per game, the Nets are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA.

Tyus Jones vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 23 0 1 1 0 0 2

