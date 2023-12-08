The Washington Wizards (3-17) are 9.5-point underdogs as they try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (11-9) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Barclays Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on YES and MNMT. The over/under in the matchup is set at 239.5.

Wizards vs. Nets Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and MNMT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nets -9.5 239.5

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

Washington has played 12 games this season that finished with a combined score over 239.5 points.

Washington's games this year have had a 242.7-point total on average, 3.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, Washington has compiled a 10-10-0 record against the spread.

The Wizards have come away with two wins in the 18 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington has not won as an underdog of +310 or more on the moneyline this season in seven games with those odds or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Washington has a 24.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Wizards vs Nets Additional Info

Wizards vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 239.5 % of Games Over 239.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nets 5 25% 116.6 233.9 114 239.4 226.1 Wizards 12 60% 117.3 233.9 125.4 239.4 237.1

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

Washington has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 1-9 overall over its last 10 games.

Six of the Wizards' last 10 games have hit the over.

This season, Washington is 2-6-0 at home against the spread (.250 winning percentage). Away, it is 8-4-0 ATS (.667).

The Wizards' 117.3 points per game are just 3.3 more points than the 114 the Nets allow.

Washington is 6-6 against the spread and 2-10 overall when it scores more than 114 points.

Wizards vs. Nets Betting Splits

Wizards and Nets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wizards 10-10 4-4 13-7 Nets 15-5 0-1 11-9

Wizards vs. Nets Point Insights

Wizards Nets 117.3 Points Scored (PG) 116.6 7 NBA Rank (PPG) 8 6-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-1 2-10 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-2 125.4 Points Allowed (PG) 114 30 NBA Rank (PAPG) 19 4-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 11-0 3-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-1

