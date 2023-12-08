Wizards vs. Nets Injury Report Today - December 8
The Washington Wizards (3-17) have four players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to meet the Brooklyn Nets (11-9) on Friday, December 8 at Barclays Center, with the opening tip at 7:30 PM ET.
The Wizards are coming off of a 131-126 loss to the 76ers in their last outing on Wednesday. Jordan Poole scored a team-high 23 points for the Wizards in the loss.
Washington Wizards Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Delon Wright
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|5.0
|2.5
|4.4
|Johnny Davis
|SG
|Questionable
|Calf
|3.1
|1.4
|0.4
|Landry Shamet
|SG
|Questionable
|Rib
|8.3
|1.4
|1.5
|Ryan Rollins
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|4.0
|1.3
|1.3
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
Nets Injuries: Lonnie Walker IV: Out (Hamstring), Ben Simmons: Out (Back), Dariq Whitehead: Out (Foot), Noah Clowney: Questionable (Shoulder)
Wizards vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and MNMT
