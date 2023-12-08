The Washington Wizards (3-17) have four players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to meet the Brooklyn Nets (11-9) on Friday, December 8 at Barclays Center, with the opening tip at 7:30 PM ET.

The Wizards are coming off of a 131-126 loss to the 76ers in their last outing on Wednesday. Jordan Poole scored a team-high 23 points for the Wizards in the loss.

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Delon Wright PG Out Knee 5.0 2.5 4.4 Johnny Davis SG Questionable Calf 3.1 1.4 0.4 Landry Shamet SG Questionable Rib 8.3 1.4 1.5 Ryan Rollins PG Out Knee 4.0 1.3 1.3

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Nets Injuries: Lonnie Walker IV: Out (Hamstring), Ben Simmons: Out (Back), Dariq Whitehead: Out (Foot), Noah Clowney: Questionable (Shoulder)

Wizards vs. Nets Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and MNMT

YES and MNMT Live Stream:

