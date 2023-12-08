Top Player Prop Bets for Wizards vs. Nets on December 8, 2023
Player prop betting options for Mikal Bridges, Kyle Kuzma and others are available in the Brooklyn Nets-Washington Wizards matchup at Barclays Center on Friday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).
Wizards vs. Nets Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 8, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: YES and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
Wizards vs Nets Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards
Kyle Kuzma Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (Over: -114)
|6.5 (Over: +100)
|5.5 (Over: +124)
|2.5 (Over: +132)
- Friday's prop bet for Kuzma is 22.5 points, 0.7 fewer than his season average.
- He has collected 5.9 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Friday's game (6.5).
- Kuzma averages 4.8 assists, 0.7 less than his over/under on Friday.
- Kuzma has hit 2.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).
Deni Avdija Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|11.5 (Over: -106)
|5.5 (Over: -143)
|3.5 (Over: -125)
|0.5 (Over: -208)
- The 12.1 points Deni Avdija has scored per game this season is 0.6 more than his prop bet over/under set for Friday (11.5).
- He has collected 5.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet in Friday's game (5.5).
- Avdija has averaged 3.9 assists per game, 0.4 more than Friday's assist over/under (3.5).
- Avdija has made one three pointer per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Friday's game (0.5).
Jordan Poole Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|17.5 (Over: -115)
|2.5 (Over: -128)
|3.5 (Over: +100)
|1.5 (Over: -175)
- Jordan Poole's scoring average (17.5) is the same as Friday's points prop for him.
- He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 2.5.
- Poole's assists average -- 3.4 -- is 0.1 lower than Friday's over/under.
- He has hit 1.9 three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).
NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets
Mikal Bridges Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (Over: -114)
|5.5 (Over: -147)
|4.5 (Over: +128)
|2.5 (Over: +144)
- The 25.5-point total set for Bridges on Friday is 2.2 more points than his season scoring average.
- He has collected 6.2 rebounds per game, 0.7 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (5.5).
- Bridges' season-long assist average -- four per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).
- Bridges has hit 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).
Spencer Dinwiddie Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|11.5 (Over: -106)
|5.5 (Over: -143)
|3.5 (Over: -125)
|0.5 (Over: -208)
- Spencer Dinwiddie's 14.6-point scoring average is 1.9 less than Friday's prop total.
- He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 3.5.
- Dinwiddie's assists average -- 6.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Friday's prop bet.
- He 2.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Friday.
