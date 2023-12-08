Player prop betting options for Mikal Bridges, Kyle Kuzma and others are available in the Brooklyn Nets-Washington Wizards matchup at Barclays Center on Friday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).

Wizards vs. Nets Game Info

  • Date: Friday, December 8, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: YES and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Venue: Barclays Center

Wizards vs Nets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
22.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +100) 5.5 (Over: +124) 2.5 (Over: +132)
  • Friday's prop bet for Kuzma is 22.5 points, 0.7 fewer than his season average.
  • He has collected 5.9 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Friday's game (6.5).
  • Kuzma averages 4.8 assists, 0.7 less than his over/under on Friday.
  • Kuzma has hit 2.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Deni Avdija Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
11.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: -125) 0.5 (Over: -208)
  • The 12.1 points Deni Avdija has scored per game this season is 0.6 more than his prop bet over/under set for Friday (11.5).
  • He has collected 5.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet in Friday's game (5.5).
  • Avdija has averaged 3.9 assists per game, 0.4 more than Friday's assist over/under (3.5).
  • Avdija has made one three pointer per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Friday's game (0.5).

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
17.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: -175)
  • Jordan Poole's scoring average (17.5) is the same as Friday's points prop for him.
  • He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 2.5.
  • Poole's assists average -- 3.4 -- is 0.1 lower than Friday's over/under.
  • He has hit 1.9 three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -147) 4.5 (Over: +128) 2.5 (Over: +144)
  • The 25.5-point total set for Bridges on Friday is 2.2 more points than his season scoring average.
  • He has collected 6.2 rebounds per game, 0.7 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (5.5).
  • Bridges' season-long assist average -- four per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).
  • Bridges has hit 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
11.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: -125) 0.5 (Over: -208)
  • Spencer Dinwiddie's 14.6-point scoring average is 1.9 less than Friday's prop total.
  • He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 3.5.
  • Dinwiddie's assists average -- 6.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Friday's prop bet.
  • He 2.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Friday.

