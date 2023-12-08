Player prop betting options for Mikal Bridges, Kyle Kuzma and others are available in the Brooklyn Nets-Washington Wizards matchup at Barclays Center on Friday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Wizards vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and MNMT

YES and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards vs Nets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +100) 5.5 (Over: +124) 2.5 (Over: +132)

Friday's prop bet for Kuzma is 22.5 points, 0.7 fewer than his season average.

He has collected 5.9 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Friday's game (6.5).

Kuzma averages 4.8 assists, 0.7 less than his over/under on Friday.

Kuzma has hit 2.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Get Kuzma gear at Fanatics!

Deni Avdija Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: -125) 0.5 (Over: -208)

The 12.1 points Deni Avdija has scored per game this season is 0.6 more than his prop bet over/under set for Friday (11.5).

He has collected 5.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet in Friday's game (5.5).

Avdija has averaged 3.9 assists per game, 0.4 more than Friday's assist over/under (3.5).

Avdija has made one three pointer per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Friday's game (0.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: -175)

Jordan Poole's scoring average (17.5) is the same as Friday's points prop for him.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 2.5.

Poole's assists average -- 3.4 -- is 0.1 lower than Friday's over/under.

He has hit 1.9 three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -147) 4.5 (Over: +128) 2.5 (Over: +144)

The 25.5-point total set for Bridges on Friday is 2.2 more points than his season scoring average.

He has collected 6.2 rebounds per game, 0.7 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (5.5).

Bridges' season-long assist average -- four per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Bridges has hit 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: -125) 0.5 (Over: -208)

Spencer Dinwiddie's 14.6-point scoring average is 1.9 less than Friday's prop total.

He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 3.5.

Dinwiddie's assists average -- 6.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Friday's prop bet.

He 2.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.