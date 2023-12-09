The Washington Capitals, including Alexander Ovechkin, are in action Saturday versus the New York Rangers at Capital One Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Ovechkin's props versus the Rangers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Alexander Ovechkin vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Ovechkin Season Stats Insights

Ovechkin has averaged 19:30 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -3).

Ovechkin has scored a goal in four of 23 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Ovechkin has a point in 11 games this season (out of 23), including multiple points four times.

Ovechkin has an assist in eight of 23 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Ovechkin's implied probability to go over his point total is 60.6% based on the odds.

There is a 39.2% chance of Ovechkin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Ovechkin Stats vs. the Rangers

On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 65 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +16.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 23 Games 4 15 Points 3 5 Goals 0 10 Assists 3

