Can we expect Aliaksei Protas finding the back of the net when the Washington Capitals take on the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Aliaksei Protas score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Protas stats and insights

Protas has scored in three of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.

Protas has no points on the power play.

Protas averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Rangers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 65 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.6 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Protas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Stars 2 1 1 15:39 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:59 Away L 6-0 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:16 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:39 Away W 5-4 11/29/2023 Kings 2 0 2 12:52 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:45 Away L 2-1 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:58 Home L 5-0 11/22/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:21 Home W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 3 1 2 9:10 Home W 4-3 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:41 Home W 3-0

Capitals vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+

MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

