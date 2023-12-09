Will Aliaksei Protas Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 9?
Can we expect Aliaksei Protas finding the back of the net when the Washington Capitals take on the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Aliaksei Protas score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Protas stats and insights
- Protas has scored in three of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.
- Protas has no points on the power play.
- Protas averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.
Rangers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 65 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.6 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Protas recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|15:39
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:59
|Away
|L 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:16
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|13:39
|Away
|W 5-4
|11/29/2023
|Kings
|2
|0
|2
|12:52
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:58
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|13:21
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Blue Jackets
|3
|1
|2
|9:10
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|9:41
|Home
|W 3-0
Capitals vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
