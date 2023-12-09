The New York Rangers will travel to face the Washington Capitals on Saturday, December 9, with the Capitals having lost three straight games.

The Rangers-Capitals game can be seen on MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+, so tune in to catch the action.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capitals vs Rangers Additional Info

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals allow three goals per game (69 in total), the eighth-fewest in the NHL.

With 54 goals (2.4 per game), the Capitals have the league's 32nd-ranked offense.

In their last 10 games, the Capitals have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Capitals have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) over that time.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alexander Ovechkin 23 5 10 15 11 8 0% Tom Wilson 23 8 6 14 17 18 29.4% John Carlson 23 1 13 14 36 19 - Dylan Strome 23 10 3 13 7 16 52.6% Connor McMichael 23 5 6 11 5 8 33.9%

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have given up 65 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking fourth in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Rangers' 81 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Rangers have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Rangers have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that span.

Rangers Key Players