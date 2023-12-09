The New York Rangers' Chris Kreider and the Washington Capitals' John Carlson will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when these squads meet on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Capital One Arena.

Capitals vs. Rangers Game Information

Capitals Players to Watch

Alexander Ovechkin is an important part of the offense for Washington, with 15 points this season, as he has recorded five goals and 10 assists in 23 games.

Tom Wilson is a top contributor for Washington, with 14 total points this season. In 23 games, he has scored eight goals and provided six assists.

This season, Carlson has one goal and 13 assists for New York.

In the crease, Washington's Charlie Lindgren is 5-2-1 this season, collecting 278 saves and giving up 23 goals (2.6 goals against average) with a .924 save percentage (eighth-best in the league).

Rangers Players to Watch

Artemi Panarin is one of New York's top contributors (36 points), via amassed 16 goals and 20 assists.

Vincent Trocheck is another key contributor for New York, with 23 points (one per game) -- scoring six goals and adding 17 assists.

Kreider's total of 22 points is via 14 goals and eight assists.

Jonathan Quick's record is 7-0-1. He has given up 20 goals (2.34 goals against average) and made 224 saves.

Capitals vs. Rangers Stat Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 9th 3.38 Goals Scored 2.35 31st 8th 2.71 Goals Allowed 3 13th 19th 30.3 Shots 27.8 29th 16th 30.2 Shots Allowed 31.1 20th 3rd 29.73% Power Play % 8.96% 32nd 8th 84.81% Penalty Kill % 77.78% 21st

