Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chesapeake County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Chesapeake County, Virginia today? We have what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chesapeake County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bayside High School at Western Branch High School
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
StoneBridge School at Patriot High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Nokesville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ocean Lakes High School at Deep Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.