The Washington Capitals' upcoming game versus the New York Rangers is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Connor McMichael find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Connor McMichael score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

McMichael stats and insights

  • McMichael has scored in five of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.
  • McMichael has zero points on the power play.
  • McMichael averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.5%.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have conceded 65 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.6 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

McMichael recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Stars 1 0 1 16:40 Home L 5-4 SO
12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:41 Away L 6-0
12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:47 Away L 4-1
11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:54 Away W 5-4
11/29/2023 Kings 2 1 1 14:07 Away W 2-1
11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:40 Away L 2-1
11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:05 Home L 5-0
11/22/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 16:35 Home W 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:44 Home W 4-3
11/14/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 15:57 Home W 3-0

Capitals vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

