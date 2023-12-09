Will Evgeny Kuznetsov Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 9?
The Washington Capitals' upcoming contest versus the New York Rangers is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Evgeny Kuznetsov find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Evgeny Kuznetsov score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Kuznetsov stats and insights
- In four of 20 games this season, Kuznetsov has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Rangers.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 11.4% of them.
Rangers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 65 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Kuznetsov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|20:57
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|15:20
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|18:52
|Away
|W 5-4
|11/29/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:38
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/27/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|23:08
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|21:40
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:09
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/11/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|19:39
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Devils
|2
|2
|0
|23:06
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/8/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|22:47
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Capitals vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
