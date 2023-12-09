Evgeny Kuznetsov and the Washington Capitals will play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Rangers. Looking to wager on Kuznetsov's props? Here is some information to help you.

Evgeny Kuznetsov vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Kuznetsov Season Stats Insights

Kuznetsov has averaged 18:16 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -5).

In four of 20 games this year, Kuznetsov has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Kuznetsov has recorded a point in a game eight times this year over 20 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In four of 20 games this season, Kuznetsov has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Kuznetsov goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kuznetsov has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kuznetsov Stats vs. the Rangers

On defense, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 65 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 20 Games 4 10 Points 5 5 Goals 2 5 Assists 3

