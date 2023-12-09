The No. 18 James Madison Dukes (8-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) will look to continue a four-game road winning streak when visiting the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Chartway Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

James Madison vs. Old Dominion Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

James Madison Stats Insights

The Dukes make 50.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Monarchs have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

James Madison has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.

The Dukes are the 43rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Monarchs sit at 253rd.

The Dukes score 95.4 points per game, 22.1 more points than the 73.3 the Monarchs give up.

When James Madison puts up more than 73.3 points, it is 8-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

James Madison Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

James Madison put up 86.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 74.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 11.5 points per contest.

The Dukes gave up 65.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 5.6 fewer points than they allowed in road games (70.8).

When it comes to three-point shooting, James Madison performed better in home games last year, draining 9.4 three-pointers per game with a 38.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 threes per game and a 33.1% three-point percentage in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

James Madison Upcoming Schedule