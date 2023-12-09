The James Madison Dukes (8-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) look to continue a four-game road winning streak when visiting the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the James Madison vs. Old Dominion matchup.

James Madison vs. Old Dominion Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

James Madison vs. Old Dominion Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total James Madison Moneyline Old Dominion Moneyline BetMGM James Madison (-6.5) 155.5 -300 +230 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel James Madison (-6.5) 154.5 -300 +235 Bet on this game at FanDuel

James Madison vs. Old Dominion Betting Trends

James Madison has compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Dukes' six games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Old Dominion has covered twice in six games with a spread this season.

Monarchs games have gone over the point total four out of six times this year.

James Madison Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), James Madison is 78th in college basketball. It is far higher than that, 36th, according to computer rankings.

Based on its moneyline odds, James Madison has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

