James Madison vs. Old Dominion December 9 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Sun Belt schedule includes the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) against the James Madison Dukes (6-0, 0-0 Sun Belt), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
James Madison vs. Old Dominion Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
James Madison Players to Watch
- Chaunce Jenkins: 17.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Vasean Allette: 9.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Tyrone Williams: 11.3 PTS, 7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Bryce Baker: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- R.J. Blakney: 7.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Old Dominion Top Players (2022-23)
- Mekhi Long: 10.7 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tyreek Scott-Grayson: 13.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jenkins: 13.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Dericko Williams: 6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Faizon Fields: 4.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
James Madison vs. Old Dominion Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Old Dominion Rank
|Old Dominion AVG
|James Madison AVG
|James Madison Rank
|300th
|66.9
|Points Scored
|80.5
|14th
|64th
|66.2
|Points Allowed
|68.1
|118th
|40th
|34.7
|Rebounds
|34.8
|35th
|25th
|10.7
|Off. Rebounds
|10.5
|30th
|342nd
|5.3
|3pt Made
|8
|104th
|341st
|10.6
|Assists
|13.4
|150th
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|12.7
|265th
