The Los Angeles Lakers (14-9) match up against the Indiana Pacers (12-8) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Anthony Davis of the Lakers is a player to watch in this contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ABC and ESPN2.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Pacers

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: ABC, ESPN2

Lakers' Last Game

The Lakers won their most recent game versus the Pelicans, 133-89, on Thursday. LeBron James starred with 30 points, and also had five rebounds and eight assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM LeBron James 30 5 8 0 0 4 Austin Reaves 17 5 7 1 0 3 Anthony Davis 16 15 5 2 2 0

Pacers' Last Game

The Pacers were victorious in their previous game against the Bucks, 128-119, on Thursday. Tyrese Haliburton starred with 27 points, plus seven boards and 15 assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrese Haliburton 27 7 15 0 1 3 Myles Turner 26 10 2 1 3 2 Obi Toppin 14 6 2 0 0 1

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis averages 23 points, 12.6 boards and 3.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 2.8 blocks (first in league).

James' numbers on the season are 24.7 points, 7.6 boards and 6.6 assists per game, shooting 54.6% from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

D'Angelo Russell averages 16.7 points, 3.3 boards and 6.5 assists per contest, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Austin Reaves' numbers on the season are 14 points, 4.6 assists and 4.7 boards per game.

Christian Wood's numbers for the season are 7 points, 0.8 assists and 5.9 boards per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

Haliburton's averages for the season are 26.9 points, 4 rebounds and 11.9 assists, making 52.1% of his shots from the field and 44.7% from beyond the arc, with 4 triples per game (second in NBA).

Myles Turner averages 16.6 points, 7.9 boards and 1.4 assists, making 50.7% of his shots from the field and 32.9% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per game.

Bruce Brown gives the Pacers 12.7 points, 4.4 boards and 2.8 assists per game, plus 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Buddy Hield averages 13.6 points, 2.8 boards and 2.7 assists, making 45.9% of his shots from the field and 40.4% from beyond the arc, with 3 treys per contest.

The Pacers receive 13.2 points, 3.8 boards and 1.9 assists per game from Bennedict Mathurin.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrese Haliburton IND 27.1 4 10.7 0.9 0.6 4.4 Anthony Davis LAL 24.1 13.7 3.1 1.3 1.8 0 LeBron James LAL 24.3 6.5 7 1.3 0.5 2.3 Myles Turner IND 16.2 8.1 1.2 0.8 2.4 0.9 D'Angelo Russell LAL 14.3 3.1 5.9 1.3 0.4 2.1 Obi Toppin IND 16.5 3.3 2.2 0.4 1 1.8

