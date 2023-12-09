Liberty vs. Grand Canyon: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (7-1) will look to extend a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Liberty Flames (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Liberty Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Liberty vs. Grand Canyon matchup.
Liberty vs. Grand Canyon Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Liberty vs. Grand Canyon Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Grand Canyon Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-4.5)
|142.5
|-200
|+165
|FanDuel
|Liberty (-4.5)
|140.5
|-205
|+168
Liberty vs. Grand Canyon Betting Trends
- Liberty has compiled a 6-1-0 ATS record so far this year.
- So far this season, four out of the Flames' seven games have hit the over.
- Grand Canyon has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Antelopes and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of six times this season.
