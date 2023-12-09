The Grand Canyon Antelopes (4-1) play the Liberty Flames (6-0) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Liberty Arena. This matchup will begin at 2:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Liberty vs. Grand Canyon Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

Liberty Players to Watch

Kyle Rode: 15.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Zach Cleveland: 10.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Kaden Metheny: 12.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Brody Peebles: 14.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Joseph Venzant: 5.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Grand Canyon Players to Watch

Liberty vs. Grand Canyon Stat Comparison

Liberty Rank Liberty AVG Grand Canyon AVG Grand Canyon Rank 29th 85.8 Points Scored 81.4 76th 22nd 60.8 Points Allowed 68.0 129th 127th 34.7 Rebounds 35.4 104th 255th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 11.2 60th 4th 12.2 3pt Made 5.8 296th 25th 18.0 Assists 9.6 345th 29th 9.0 Turnovers 12.4 207th

