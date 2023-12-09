The Grand Canyon Antelopes (4-1) play the Liberty Flames (6-0) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Liberty Arena. This matchup will begin at 2:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Liberty vs. Grand Canyon Game Information

Liberty Players to Watch

  • Kyle Rode: 15.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Zach Cleveland: 10.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Kaden Metheny: 12.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Brody Peebles: 14.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Joseph Venzant: 5.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Grand Canyon Players to Watch

Liberty vs. Grand Canyon Stat Comparison

Liberty Rank Liberty AVG Grand Canyon AVG Grand Canyon Rank
29th 85.8 Points Scored 81.4 76th
22nd 60.8 Points Allowed 68.0 129th
127th 34.7 Rebounds 35.4 104th
255th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 11.2 60th
4th 12.2 3pt Made 5.8 296th
25th 18.0 Assists 9.6 345th
29th 9.0 Turnovers 12.4 207th

