The Grand Canyon Antelopes (7-1) are underdogs (+4.5) as they attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Liberty Flames (7-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Liberty Arena. The contest airs on ESPNU. The matchup has an over/under of 143.5.

Liberty vs. Grand Canyon Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Liberty Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Liberty -4.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Liberty Betting Records & Stats

Liberty and its opponents have gone over 143.5 combined points in three of seven games this season.

The average total in Liberty's contests this year is 141.9, 1.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Flames have compiled a 6-1-0 record against the spread.

Liberty has been listed as the favorite four times this season and has won all of those games.

The Flames have played as a favorite of -190 or more twice this season and won both games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Liberty.

Liberty vs. Grand Canyon Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Liberty 3 42.9% 79.3 159.4 62.6 131.5 136.1 Grand Canyon 6 100% 80.1 159.4 68.9 131.5 145.5

Additional Liberty Insights & Trends

The 79.3 points per game the Flames record are 10.4 more points than the Antelopes give up (68.9).

Liberty is 6-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall when scoring more than 68.9 points.

Liberty vs. Grand Canyon Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Liberty 6-1-0 5-0 4-3-0 Grand Canyon 4-2-0 0-0 3-3-0

Liberty vs. Grand Canyon Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Liberty Grand Canyon 19-1 Home Record 14-4 6-7 Away Record 5-5 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 3-9-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.3 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.5 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

