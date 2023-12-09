Longwood vs. Delaware State December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Delaware State Hornets (2-5) play the Longwood Lancers (5-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Longwood vs. Delaware State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Longwood Players to Watch
- Jevin Muniz: 15.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Martez Robinson: 14.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Alston Andrews: 4.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Wesley Oba: 7.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Deywilk Tavarez: 7.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Delaware State Players to Watch
Longwood vs. Delaware State Stat Comparison
|Delaware State Rank
|Delaware State AVG
|Longwood AVG
|Longwood Rank
|308th
|66.9
|Points Scored
|80.7
|87th
|288th
|76.4
|Points Allowed
|66.2
|94th
|243rd
|31.9
|Rebounds
|38.8
|31st
|74th
|10.9
|Off. Rebounds
|14.2
|7th
|350th
|4.1
|3pt Made
|6.0
|281st
|307th
|10.7
|Assists
|12.7
|221st
|358th
|16.1
|Turnovers
|10.5
|91st
