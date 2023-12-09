The Delaware State Hornets (6-6) will look to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Longwood Lancers (8-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 as 7.5-point underdogs. The Lancers have won eight games in a row. The matchup has a point total of 138.5.

Longwood vs. Delaware State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Dover, Delaware

Dover, Delaware Venue: Memorial Hall Gym

Favorite Spread Over/Under Longwood -7.5 138.5

Longwood Betting Records & Stats

In six of seven games this season, Longwood and its opponents have combined to total more than 138.5 points.

The average point total in Longwood's contests this year is 142.3, 3.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Lancers have a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Longwood has been listed as the favorite in six games and won them all.

The Lancers have entered six games this season favored by -300 or more, and won each of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 75% chance of a victory for Longwood.

Longwood vs. Delaware State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Longwood 6 85.7% 81.8 158.1 60.6 134.9 140.6 Delaware State 5 62.5% 76.3 158.1 74.3 134.9 139.1

Additional Longwood Insights & Trends

The Lancers average 81.8 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 74.3 the Hornets allow.

Longwood is 3-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when scoring more than 74.3 points.

Longwood vs. Delaware State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Longwood 5-2-0 4-2 5-2-0 Delaware State 6-2-0 3-2 4-4-0

Longwood vs. Delaware State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Longwood Delaware State 12-3 Home Record 4-8 8-8 Away Record 2-14 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-3-0 4-10-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 80.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.5 66.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.8 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

