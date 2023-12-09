Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Loudoun County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Loudoun County, Virginia today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Loudoun County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Stafford High School at Potomac Falls High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET on December 9
- Location: Potomac Falls, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Huguenot High School at Loudoun Valley High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Winchester, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Patriot High School at Stone Bridge High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Ashburn, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
